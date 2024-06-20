Russia prepared reserves for intensifying hostilities in Ukraine's east, expert says

According to the military expert, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and instructing pilot Roman Svitan, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has prepared reserves to intensify military operations in the east of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Russian army is preparing to intensify its offensive in the east of Ukraine, preparing reserves for combat operations.
- The Russian occupiers have plans to break through to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The occupiers are directing their forces along the entire front line in eastern Ukraine, including Luhansk region and the Kupyan direction.
- The strategy of the Russian troops includes movement along sections of the front with a width of 7 to 10 kilometers.
- The Russian summer military campaign involves active actions in certain directions, including the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv directions.
Where the Russian army can strengthen its offensive
Svitan noted that the Russian occupiers keep reserves that have never been used in hostilities and are drawing additional forces along the entire front line in eastern Ukraine.
The analyst noted that the Russian occupiers' key task would shortly be to attempt to breach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
What tactics do the Russian invaders plan to use?
As Svitan emphasised, the Russian invaders will try to reach the left bank of the Oskil reservoir and the Oskil and Siverskyi Donets rivers in the Luhansk region.
According to him, for this purpose the enemy can use the left bank of the Dnieper, the Zaporozhzhia direction in the area of Robotynу, Vasylivka, and, in particular, the Kharkiv direction, where battles are taking place in the area of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.
