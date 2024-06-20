Russia prepared reserves for intensifying hostilities in Ukraine's east, expert says

According to the military expert, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and instructing pilot Roman Svitan, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has prepared reserves to intensify military operations in the east of Ukraine.

Where the Russian army can strengthen its offensive

Svitan noted that the Russian occupiers keep reserves that have never been used in hostilities and are drawing additional forces along the entire front line in eastern Ukraine.

Starting from Staromayorskyi, Vremivskyi khusht, Vugledar, Donetsk, Horlivka, Bakhmut. Then the district of Lysychansk all the way to Kupiansk. More than 200 kilometers of front. This is not a large-scale operation. The Russians are now stationed in fragments of 7, 10 kilometers along the width of the front from Staromayorske to Kupiansk, — emphasised Svitan.

The analyst noted that the Russian occupiers' key task would shortly be to attempt to breach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

What tactics do the Russian invaders plan to use?

As Svitan emphasised, the Russian invaders will try to reach the left bank of the Oskil reservoir and the Oskil and Siverskyi Donets rivers in the Luhansk region.

That is, the Kupшansk direction, Borov and Lyman are under attack. Indeed, this is the so-called Russian summer military campaign, where they are trying to move. They will work in this direction for several months. At the same time, they will try to develop, let's say, operational operations, diverting our units to other areas of the front, the analyst suggests.