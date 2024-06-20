Russia prepared reserves for intensifying hostilities in Ukraine's east, expert says
Ukraine
Russia prepared reserves for intensifying hostilities in Ukraine's east, expert says

Destroyed Russian equipment
Читати українською
Source:  Channel 24

According to the military expert, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and instructing pilot Roman Svitan, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has prepared reserves to intensify military operations in the east of Ukraine.

  • The Russian army is preparing to intensify its offensive in the east of Ukraine, preparing reserves for combat operations.
  • The Russian occupiers have plans to break through to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The occupiers are directing their forces along the entire front line in eastern Ukraine, including Luhansk region and the Kupyan direction.
  • The strategy of the Russian troops includes movement along sections of the front with a width of 7 to 10 kilometers.
  • The Russian summer military campaign involves active actions in certain directions, including the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv directions.

Where the Russian army can strengthen its offensive

Svitan noted that the Russian occupiers keep reserves that have never been used in hostilities and are drawing additional forces along the entire front line in eastern Ukraine.

Starting from Staromayorskyi, Vremivskyi khusht, Vugledar, Donetsk, Horlivka, Bakhmut. Then the district of Lysychansk all the way to Kupiansk. More than 200 kilometers of front. This is not a large-scale operation. The Russians are now stationed in fragments of 7, 10 kilometers along the width of the front from Staromayorske to Kupiansk, — emphasised Svitan.

The analyst noted that the Russian occupiers' key task would shortly be to attempt to breach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

What tactics do the Russian invaders plan to use?

As Svitan emphasised, the Russian invaders will try to reach the left bank of the Oskil reservoir and the Oskil and Siverskyi Donets rivers in the Luhansk region.

That is, the Kupшansk direction, Borov and Lyman are under attack. Indeed, this is the so-called Russian summer military campaign, where they are trying to move. They will work in this direction for several months. At the same time, they will try to develop, let's say, operational operations, diverting our units to other areas of the front, the analyst suggests.

According to him, for this purpose the enemy can use the left bank of the Dnieper, the Zaporozhzhia direction in the area of Robotynу, Vasylivka, and, in particular, the Kharkiv direction, where battles are taking place in the area of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

