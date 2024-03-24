Yehor Guzenko, a soldier of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, known under the pseudonym "The Thirteenth", confirmed the destruction of two Russian large amphibious ships "Yamal" and "Azov" in Sevastopol and admitted that Ukraine destroyed the Black Sea Fleet.

The Russian occupiers acknowledged the destruction of the Black Sea Fleet

Audios about successful attacks on ships of the Black Sea Fleet appeared in the Telegram channel of "The Thirteenth", but he later deleted them.

However, Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazansky managed to save the recording.

The occupier declared that "another tragedy" of the Black Sea Fleet happened at night. He noted that the "Yamal" and "Azov" VDCs, as well as the command center of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, were affected.

I do not know how many personnel losses. But the fact remains: the Black Sea Fleet no longer exists, Guzenko admitted.

The British Ministry of Defense reacted to the destruction of landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, Grant Shapps, noted that as a result of the attacks of the Ukrainian military, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation actually ceased to function.

He emphasized that currently Russia limits the keeping of its own ships in ports and even there they sink.

Putin's ongoing illegal occupation of Ukraine is causing enormous damage to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, which is now functionally inactive, Shapps noted.

According to him, Russia has sailed the Black Sea since 1783, but now it is forced to limit its fleet to the port — and even there "Putin's ships" are sinking.

Putin's continued illegal occupation of Ukraine is exacting a massive cost on Russia's Black Sea Fleet which is now functionally inactive. Russia has sailed the Black Sea since 1783 but is now forced to constrain it's fleet to port. And even there Putin's ships are sinking! https://t.co/Oghcis4xcP — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) March 24, 2024

According to military expert Pavel Narozhny on Radio NV, the attack on large amphibious ships in Sevastopol was most likely carried out by Storm Shadow cruise missiles or a modified Neptune.

There are not so many large amphibious ships in Russia, because this is probably already the sixth ship. If they are not damaged, but destroyed, this is also a very powerful blow to logistics. Because these ships can transport either a battalion (300 soldiers) or armored vehicles. But Russia usually transports shells, shahedis, and ammunition by such ships. That is, a very powerful blow to Russian logistics, the expert explains.

According to him, since the affected oil depot is located near the airfield, there is a high probability that the fuel for the planes also burned.

Referring to Russian soldiers, the expert assumed that the aggressor country suffered losses in personnel.