Russia shelled Druzhkivka in Donetsk region — 7 people killed
Ukraine
Russia shelled Druzhkivka in Donetsk region — 7 people killed

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russia's attack on Druzhkivka kills 7 civilians
As of 2:00 p.m., 7 people were killed and 8 injured as a result of the attack by Russian invaders on Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Efforts are underway to assist the victims and manage the aftermath of the attack, with further updates on the final death toll expected.
  • Residents are urged to evacuate to safer regions as the situation remains tense in the area following the Russian strike on Druzhkivka.

Russia's attack on Druzhkivka kills 7 civilians

The head of the regional OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reports on the consequences of the enemy attack.

According to him, the Russian army shelled Druzhkivka with cluster shells.

The Russian invaders hit the market directly, where there is always a massive crowd of people in the morning.

This is yet another deliberate war crime and further proof that all of Russia's claims of a "truce" are worthless. The final death toll from this attack has not yet been determined — I will report any significant updates in due course.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

According to him, all responsible services have already arrived at the site of the Russian strike — they are helping the victims and also eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Filashkin confirmed that the enemy did not stop there and dropped two more aerial bombs on Druzhkivka.

The industrial zone, 3 high-rise buildings, and 3 private houses were hit.

"I call on all Donetsk residents again and again: evacuate to safer regions! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!" Filashkin wrote.

The situation in Ukraine's energy sector is still very difficult

