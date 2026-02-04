Russia shelled Druzhkivka in Donetsk region — 7 people killed

As of 2:00 p.m., 7 people were killed and 8 injured as a result of the attack by Russian invaders on Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region.
- Efforts are underway to assist the victims and manage the aftermath of the attack, with further updates on the final death toll expected.
- Residents are urged to evacuate to safer regions as the situation remains tense in the area following the Russian strike on Druzhkivka.
Russia's attack on Druzhkivka kills 7 civilians
The head of the regional OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reports on the consequences of the enemy attack.
According to him, the Russian army shelled Druzhkivka with cluster shells.
The Russian invaders hit the market directly, where there is always a massive crowd of people in the morning.
According to him, all responsible services have already arrived at the site of the Russian strike — they are helping the victims and also eliminating the consequences of the attack.
Filashkin confirmed that the enemy did not stop there and dropped two more aerial bombs on Druzhkivka.
The industrial zone, 3 high-rise buildings, and 3 private houses were hit.
