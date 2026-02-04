Russia shelled Druzhkivka in Donetsk region — 7 people killed

As of 2:00 p.m., 7 people were killed and 8 injured as a result of the attack by Russian invaders on Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region.

Russia's attack on Druzhkivka kills 7 civilians

The head of the regional OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reports on the consequences of the enemy attack.

According to him, the Russian army shelled Druzhkivka with cluster shells.

The Russian invaders hit the market directly, where there is always a massive crowd of people in the morning.

This is yet another deliberate war crime and further proof that all of Russia's claims of a "truce" are worthless. The final death toll from this attack has not yet been determined — I will report any significant updates in due course. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

According to him, all responsible services have already arrived at the site of the Russian strike — they are helping the victims and also eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Filashkin confirmed that the enemy did not stop there and dropped two more aerial bombs on Druzhkivka.

The industrial zone, 3 high-rise buildings, and 3 private houses were hit.