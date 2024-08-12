Russia spent over $200 billion to finance a full-scale invasion of Ukraine

The aggressor country Russia spent up to 211 billion dollars to directly finance its illegal invasion of Ukraine from February 24, 2024.
Russia spent more than 200 billion dollars on a full-scale invasion of Ukraine
The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reports this on the X social network.
The agency added that since May 2024, the average daily number of killed and wounded Russian soldiers has steadily exceeded a thousand.
It is noted that at the same time, Russia spent up to 211 billion dollars to directly finance its illegal invasion of Ukraine.
The cost of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine was far greater, and its gains far less, than Putin intended.
Today marks 900 days since Russia illegally launched their unprovoked full-scale invasion into Ukraine, on 24 February 2022.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 12, 2024
Putin said it would take three days, and that Ukraine would welcome Russian occupation.
He was wrong.
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/MThtOrUR7A
What is known about the collapse of the ruble against the background of the events in Kurshchyna
Against the background of the successful counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region in Russia, a new grandiose collapse of the ruble occurred.
It is emphasized that during the day the ruble lost 1.9%.
And since the beginning of the offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region, the Russian currency has appreciated by 6%.
