Russia spent over $200 billion to finance a full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Russia spent over $200 billion to finance a full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Ministry of Defence
Russia
The aggressor country Russia spent up to 211 billion dollars to directly finance its illegal invasion of Ukraine from February 24, 2024.

Points of attention

  • Russia spent over $200 billion on a full-scale invasion of Ukraine but failed to achieve its intended goals, facing heavy losses and resistance from Ukrainian forces.
  • Despite initial plans to encircle Kyiv within three days and conquer most of Ukraine rapidly, Russia's invasion has lasted over 900 days with unmet objectives.
  • The collapse of the ruble following the Ukrainian military's successful counteroffensive in the Kursk region highlights the financial repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Since May 2024, the daily number of killed and wounded Russian soldiers has consistently exceeded a thousand, indicative of the significant toll of the conflict on Russian forces.
  • Russia's direct financing of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, amounting to up to 211 billion dollars, resulted in substantial financial losses and minimal gains, contrary to Putin's intentions.

Russia spent more than 200 billion dollars on a full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Russia planned to encircle Kyiv within three days, overthrow the government, and conquer most of Ukraine in less than a month. In reality, 900 days have already passed, and these goals have failed.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reports this on the X social network.

The agency added that since May 2024, the average daily number of killed and wounded Russian soldiers has steadily exceeded a thousand.

Russia has probably lost more than 500,000 wounded and dead (soldiers — ed.).

It is noted that at the same time, Russia spent up to 211 billion dollars to directly finance its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The cost of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine was far greater, and its gains far less, than Putin intended.

What is known about the collapse of the ruble against the background of the events in Kurshchyna

Against the background of the successful counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region in Russia, a new grandiose collapse of the ruble occurred.

It is noted that the Russian ruble has fallen to its lowest level since the end of May this year and is trading at 90.30 per dollar.

It is emphasized that during the day the ruble lost 1.9%.

And since the beginning of the offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region, the Russian currency has appreciated by 6%.

