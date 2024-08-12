The aggressor country Russia spent up to 211 billion dollars to directly finance its illegal invasion of Ukraine from February 24, 2024.

Russia spent more than 200 billion dollars on a full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Russia planned to encircle Kyiv within three days, overthrow the government, and conquer most of Ukraine in less than a month. In reality, 900 days have already passed, and these goals have failed.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reports this on the X social network.

The agency added that since May 2024, the average daily number of killed and wounded Russian soldiers has steadily exceeded a thousand.

Russia has probably lost more than 500,000 wounded and dead (soldiers — ed.).

It is noted that at the same time, Russia spent up to 211 billion dollars to directly finance its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The cost of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine was far greater, and its gains far less, than Putin intended.

Today marks 900 days since Russia illegally launched their unprovoked full-scale invasion into Ukraine, on 24 February 2022.



Putin said it would take three days, and that Ukraine would welcome Russian occupation.



He was wrong.



What is known about the collapse of the ruble against the background of the events in Kurshchyna

Against the background of the successful counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region in Russia, a new grandiose collapse of the ruble occurred.

It is noted that the Russian ruble has fallen to its lowest level since the end of May this year and is trading at 90.30 per dollar.

It is emphasized that during the day the ruble lost 1.9%.