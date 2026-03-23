Russia stole about 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain in 2025 — Sybiga
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World
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Russia stole about 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain in 2025 — Sybiga

Ukrainian grain
Читати українською
Source:  Public

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that in 2025, Russia stole about 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain and sold it in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Points of attention

  • Russia stole approximately 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain in 2025, selling it in various regions, including Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.
  • The theft of Ukrainian grain by Russia not only breaches security in the Black Sea region but also disrupts global food chains.

Russia stole 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain last year

Sibiga said this during the Third Black Sea Security Conference in Chisinau.

According to the minister, Russia has turned the Black Sea into a war zone and is systematically attacking Ukraine's maritime infrastructure, including ports, and is also trying to destabilize global food chains.

Sibiga noted that Russia continues to influence the global food market and last year stole about 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain and sold it in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, in particular, about 40% was sent to Egypt.

According to him, this is not only a matter of stolen grain, but also of financing the war.

Restoring security in the Black Sea region is a key condition for the stability of Europe and the world, and the Black Sea must once again become a space of peace and freedom of navigation.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Sibiga also stated that Ukraine's security is impossible without maritime security and the presence of allies in the Black Sea, and Turkey, Moldova, and Romania can play an important role in regional stability.

He separately emphasized the need to de-occupy Crimea, which Russia uses as a military base for attacks.

The only solution is the full restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. And all this starts with Crimea and must end with Crimea. Crimea is Ukraine.

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