The shadowy grain fleet of the Russian Federation stole about 2 million tons of grain from the TOT of Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

The shadowy grain fleet of the Russian Federation stole about 2 million tons of grain from the TOT of Ukraine

Andriy Sybiga
Ukrainian grain
Читати українською

Russia formed a shadow grain fleet, which in 2025 alone stole about 2 million tons of grain from the occupied part of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russia's shadow grain fleet stole 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain, impacting global food security.
  • Ukraine identified and sanctioned 43 vessels and 39 captains involved in the illegal trade.
  • The Minister of Foreign Affairs urges European partners to take systematic action against Russia's grain theft.

Russia steals millions of tons of Ukrainian grain

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga in X.

In 2025, Russia stole over 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain from our temporarily occupied territories. Moscow supplied it to the markets of Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Almost 40% was delivered to Egypt.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

He also emphasized that Russia used ports in the Azov and Black Seas to carry out this illegal trade and created a shadow grain fleet.

Our intelligence has already identified 45 vessels involved in stealing Ukrainian grain and transporting it to global markets, and we have imposed sanctions on 43 of them, as well as 39 captains. We are also tracking companies involved in this illicit trade. All of them will feel the impact of the Ukrainian sanctions.

He also called on European partners to begin a systematic counteraction to this Russian crime and the threat to global food security that such actions pose.

It is important to involve all possible instruments, both national and international. We also expect more coordinated actions and efforts from the Frontex agency. All Russian infrastructure involved in the theft of Ukrainian grain, as well as its buyers, must face European sanctions as soon as possible.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs concluded that Ukraine already has experience in countering Russia's shadow tanker fleet, so now it is time to also stop the expansion of Russia's shadow grain fleet.

In 2026, the Black, Azov, and Baltic Seas should be free of any Russian shadow fleets.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia stole Ukrainian grain from TOT worth more than UAH 30 billion
Office of the Prosecutor General
Ukrainian grain
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine confiscated a foreign ship that was transporting grain from the occupied Crimea
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine confiscated a foreign ship that was transporting grain from the occupied Crimea
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Helped Russia transport stolen Ukrainian grain. US imposes sanctions on criminal network
US

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?