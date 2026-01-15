The shadowy grain fleet of the Russian Federation stole about 2 million tons of grain from the TOT of Ukraine

Russia formed a shadow grain fleet, which in 2025 alone stole about 2 million tons of grain from the occupied part of Ukraine.
Russia steals millions of tons of Ukrainian grain
This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga in X.
He also emphasized that Russia used ports in the Azov and Black Seas to carry out this illegal trade and created a shadow grain fleet.
In 2025, Russia stole more than 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain from our temporarily occupied territories.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) January 15, 2026
Moscow shipped it to markets in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Nearly 40% was delivered to Egypt.
To carry out this illegal trade, Russia used ports in the…
He also called on European partners to begin a systematic counteraction to this Russian crime and the threat to global food security that such actions pose.
It is important to involve all possible instruments, both national and international. We also expect more coordinated actions and efforts from the Frontex agency. All Russian infrastructure involved in the theft of Ukrainian grain, as well as its buyers, must face European sanctions as soon as possible.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs concluded that Ukraine already has experience in countering Russia's shadow tanker fleet, so now it is time to also stop the expansion of Russia's shadow grain fleet.
