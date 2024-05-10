Russia stopped launching Kalibr over Ukraine — aviation expert explains why

Aviation expert Valeriy Romanenko said that one of the obvious problems with Russian Kalibr missiles is that they are easier to shoot down.

Why Russians do not launch Kalibr missiles at Ukraine

Despite all the claims, the Kalibr is a much simpler missile than the Kh-101, which can manoeuvre more and has protection against trap emissions. According to statistics, the percentage of Kalibr shootdowns was too high, so I think that's why the Russians have given up their active use, the expert believes.

He also notes that the Russians managed to solve the problem with the Kalibr by replacing this type of missile with other missiles. For this purpose, in particular, they use proven ballistic and cruise missiles Iskander.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has tried to enlist the help of the DPRK. However, more than half of the much-hyped North Korean ballistic missiles Kimskanders (analogues of the Russian Iskanders KN-23/KN-24) turned out to be defective, so it seems that Moscow has abandoned them for now, the publication says.

It is noted that precisely because of this situation, the Kremlin had to use the 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missile at an accelerated pace. Its use was first recorded in February during an attack on the Kyiv region.

What is known about the production of self-propelled guns "Bohdan"

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, at the next meeting of the military selectors in December last year, announced the increase in the production of Bohdan self-propelled guns to six units.

However, according to NYT sources, the production of Ukrainian self-propelled guns Bohdan has now increased to eight units per month.

Ukraine's arms industry is currently building eight Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems every month, and while officials won't say how many have been made in total, the increase in production signals a potential ‘boom’ in domestic arms production,’ the report said.

The publication also claims that Ukrainian defense enterprises increased the production of armored vehicles by 3 times and increased the production of anti-tank missiles by 4 times.