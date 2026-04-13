Russia strikes Dergachy in Kharkiv region, five people injured

As a result of a Russian strike on the city of Dergachi, Kharkiv region, on the afternoon of April 13, according to preliminary data, five people were injured, two of them in serious condition.
Points of attention
- A recent Russian strike on the city of Dergachi in Kharkiv region resulted in five people being injured, with two of them in serious condition.
- The incident took place around 12:15 local time, with further details being clarified by the head of the Dergachivskaya MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko.
Russia shelled Dergachi: 5 wounded
This was reported by the head of the Dergachivskaya MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko.
According to preliminary information, five civilians were injured, two of them in serious condition.
Additional information is being clarified, the community head noted.
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