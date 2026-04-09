Russia shelled Zolochiv in Kharkiv region — three children among the wounded
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Ukraine
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Russia shelled Zolochiv in Kharkiv region — three children among the wounded

Police of the Kharkiv region
Zolochiv in Kharkiv region
Читати українською

On the afternoon of April 9, Russian troops shelled the village of Zolochiv, Bogodukhov district, Kharkiv region, injuring two women and three children, and causing a fire.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops shelled the village of Zolochiv, Bogodukhov district, Kharkiv region, injuring two women and three children, and causing a fire on April 9.
  • The attack in Zolochiv resulted in the injury of a 68-year-old woman and three children, including a 14-year-old girl and 13- and 16-year-old boys.

Russia attacked Zolochiv in Kharkiv region: 5 wounded

This was reported by the Kharkiv region police.

At noon on April 9, the Russian military launched a strike on the village of Zolochiv using a multiple launch rocket system. A fire broke out at the site of the attack. The injured included women aged 68 and 72, as well as children — a 14-year-old girl and 13- and 16-year-old boys.

According to police, a 68-year-old woman was hospitalized, and the other victims suffered minor injuries.

Eight residential buildings, outbuildings, and a garage were damaged in the village.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the shelling.

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