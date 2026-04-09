Russia shelled Zolochiv in Kharkiv region — three children among the wounded

On the afternoon of April 9, Russian troops shelled the village of Zolochiv, Bogodukhov district, Kharkiv region, injuring two women and three children, and causing a fire.
Points of attention
- Russian troops shelled the village of Zolochiv, Bogodukhov district, Kharkiv region, injuring two women and three children, and causing a fire on April 9.
- The attack in Zolochiv resulted in the injury of a 68-year-old woman and three children, including a 14-year-old girl and 13- and 16-year-old boys.
Russia attacked Zolochiv in Kharkiv region: 5 wounded
This was reported by the Kharkiv region police.
According to police, a 68-year-old woman was hospitalized, and the other victims suffered minor injuries.
Eight residential buildings, outbuildings, and a garage were damaged in the village.
Criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the shelling.
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