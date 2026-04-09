Russia shelled Zolochiv in Kharkiv region — three children among the wounded

On the afternoon of April 9, Russian troops shelled the village of Zolochiv, Bogodukhov district, Kharkiv region, injuring two women and three children, and causing a fire.

Russia attacked Zolochiv in Kharkiv region: 5 wounded

This was reported by the Kharkiv region police.

At noon on April 9, the Russian military launched a strike on the village of Zolochiv using a multiple launch rocket system. A fire broke out at the site of the attack. The injured included women aged 68 and 72, as well as children — a 14-year-old girl and 13- and 16-year-old boys. Share

According to police, a 68-year-old woman was hospitalized, and the other victims suffered minor injuries.

Eight residential buildings, outbuildings, and a garage were damaged in the village.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the shelling.