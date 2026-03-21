Russian army kills 6 civilians in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have continued to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. According to the latest data, in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions, the enemy has killed 6 civilians. Moreover, 27 more were injured.

Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians

As reported by the head of the Donetsk OAO, Vadym Filashkin, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders killed 5 residents of the region: 3 in Drobysheve and 2 in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka.

In addition, it is noted that another 14 people in the region were injured during the day.

In the Kherson region, the enemy struck at social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements, in particular, a high-rise building and 7 private houses were damaged.

Russian attacks claimed the life of one person and injured three others.

In the Kharkiv region, local authorities report ten victims, including a child.

In Izyum, men aged 67 and 70, women aged 74 and 50, and a 14-year-old girl were affected; in the village of Oskil, a 77-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman suffered from acute stress reactions; in Chuhuiv, a 45-year-old man was affected; in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk community, a 73-year-old woman was affected; and in the village of Ukrainsk, Vovchansk community, a 50-year-old man was affected. Share

Moreover, it is reported that a 68-year-old man died due to the explosion of an unknown device in Semenivka, Shevchenkivska community.