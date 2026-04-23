Russia strikes high-rise building in Dnipro, two killed, 10 injured

The number of injured from the Russian strike on the Dnieper River on the night of April 23 has increased to ten. Two people died.
Points of attention
- Two people were killed and ten others injured in a Russian strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, causing widespread damage to various structures.
- The attack in Dnipro is part of Russia's aggression in the region, with drone attacks and shelling causing harm to several areas along the Dnieper River.
Russia killed two people in Dnipro
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Ganzha. According to him, the number of victims due to the night enemy attack on the Dnipro has increased to ten.
Earlier, the head of the OVA reported nine victims.
A 13-story building, a store, a car, an administrative building, and a building that was not in use were damaged.
At the same time, Ganzha noted that the Russians have attacked three districts of the region with drones more than 20 times since the evening.
According to Ganzhya, a fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih. Infrastructure was damaged.
As a reminder, on the night of April 23, Russian troops attacked the Dnieper, fires broke out, and residential buildings were damaged. Earlier, eight people were injured and two people were killed.
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