Russia strikes high-rise building in Dnipro, two killed, 10 injured

The number of injured from the Russian strike on the Dnieper River on the night of April 23 has increased to ten. Two people died.

Russia killed two people in Dnipro

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Ganzha. According to him, the number of victims due to the night enemy attack on the Dnipro has increased to ten.

Four people are hospitalized in moderate condition. Among them are two children, girls aged 9 and 14. Share

Dnipro after the Russian attack

Earlier, the head of the OVA reported nine victims.

A 13-story building, a store, a car, an administrative building, and a building that was not in use were damaged.

At the same time, Ganzha noted that the Russians have attacked three districts of the region with drones more than 20 times since the evening.

In the Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Myrivska, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, and Chervonogryhorivska were hit. Infrastructure, a private house, and a garage were damaged. A 64-year-old woman was injured. She will be treated as an outpatient. Share

According to Ganzhya, a fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih. Infrastructure was damaged.