3 people killed in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region
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Ukraine
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3 people killed in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

The situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

Over the past 24 hours, three civilians were killed and eight others were injured in Russian strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In addition, it is indicated that the enemy attacked three districts of the region about 70 times with artillery, drones, and aerial bombs.

Points of attention

  • The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration confirmed the attacks on various communities, emphasizing the need for immediate action to protect civilians and prevent further casualties.
  • The situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region remains critical as innocent lives are lost and significant destruction occurs due to the ongoing Russian strikes, calling for urgent attention and support from the international community.

The situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region — what is known

Three people were killed and eight were injured. The enemy attacked three districts of the region almost 70 times with artillery, drones, and aerial bombs.

Oleksandr Ganja

Oleksandr Ganja

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

According to Ganzha, the Russian invaders again hit hard on the Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Myrivska, and Chervonogryhorivska communities.

This time, the enemy struck a factory, a stadium, a gas station, apartment buildings, and cars. Local authorities report the deaths of two women.

Seven more people were injured. Two men, ages 33 and 52, were hospitalized in moderate condition. A 74-year-old man, wounded during a hostile attack on the area last night, died in hospital, the statement said.

Oleksandr Ganzha officially confirmed that the communities of Pokrovska, Vasylkivska, Mezhivska, and Mykolaivska in the Synelnyky region were under attack.

The enemy destroyed a cultural center and damaged another. Moreover, infrastructure, private homes, and cars were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih, Hrushivska and Zelenodolsk communities. Solar panels, infrastructure, private houses and trucks were damaged. A 10-year-old boy was injured. He is in the hospital in moderate condition, the head of the OVA added.

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