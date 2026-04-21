3 people killed in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

Over the past 24 hours, three civilians were killed and eight others were injured in Russian strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In addition, it is indicated that the enemy attacked three districts of the region about 70 times with artillery, drones, and aerial bombs.

The situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region — what is known

Three people were killed and eight were injured. The enemy attacked three districts of the region almost 70 times with artillery, drones, and aerial bombs. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

According to Ganzha, the Russian invaders again hit hard on the Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Myrivska, and Chervonogryhorivska communities.

This time, the enemy struck a factory, a stadium, a gas station, apartment buildings, and cars. Local authorities report the deaths of two women.

Seven more people were injured. Two men, ages 33 and 52, were hospitalized in moderate condition. A 74-year-old man, wounded during a hostile attack on the area last night, died in hospital, the statement said. Share

Oleksandr Ganzha officially confirmed that the communities of Pokrovska, Vasylkivska, Mezhivska, and Mykolaivska in the Synelnyky region were under attack.

The enemy destroyed a cultural center and damaged another. Moreover, infrastructure, private homes, and cars were damaged.