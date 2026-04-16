Russia hits Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, UAVs, and artillery — 3 dead, 34 wounded

As of the morning of April 16, Russian troops attacked with drones and missiles, as well as shelled with artillery the Dniprovsky and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing three people and injuring another 34, including a child.
Points of attention
- Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, UAVs, and artillery, which led to tragic consequences.
- In total, the attack killed three people and injured 34 others, including a child.
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region for two days in a row: there are casualties
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Ganzha.
In the Novooleksandrivska community of Dnipro district, a private home was damaged and an extension to the house was destroyed. A 14-year-old girl was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.
In the Nikopol district, Russians targeted Nikopol, Pokrovska, Myrivska, and Chervonogryhorivska communities. A private house and an unused building were on fire. A high-rise building and a car were also damaged. A 37-year-old man was killed. Three people were injured, including two 28-year-old men who were hospitalized in serious condition.
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