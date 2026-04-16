Russia hits Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, UAVs, and artillery — 3 dead, 34 wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia hits Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, UAVs, and artillery — 3 dead, 34 wounded

Dnipropetrovsk region
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

As of the morning of April 16, Russian troops attacked with drones and missiles, as well as shelled with artillery the Dniprovsky and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing three people and injuring another 34, including a child.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, UAVs, and artillery, which led to tragic consequences.
  • In total, the attack killed three people and injured 34 others, including a child.

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region for two days in a row: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Ganzha.

According to him, the Russians launched a massive strike on the Dnieper. Office and administrative buildings, residential buildings, a company, and cars were damaged in the city. In total, 30 people were injured and two more died in the evening and night attacks.

In the Novooleksandrivska community of Dnipro district, a private home was damaged and an extension to the house was destroyed. A 14-year-old girl was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In the Nikopol district, Russians targeted Nikopol, Pokrovska, Myrivska, and Chervonogryhorivska communities. A private house and an unused building were on fire. A high-rise building and a car were also damaged. A 37-year-old man was killed. Three people were injured, including two 28-year-old men who were hospitalized in serious condition.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A Russian drone hit a train in the Dnipropetrovsk region — one person was killed and several injured
Олексій Кулеба
a civilian train
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
One child killed and 5 adults injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region
Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region - what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia renewed strikes on the railway in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Ukrainian railways

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?