Russia hits Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles, UAVs, and artillery — 3 dead, 34 wounded

As of the morning of April 16, Russian troops attacked with drones and missiles, as well as shelled with artillery the Dniprovsky and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing three people and injuring another 34, including a child.

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region for two days in a row: there are casualties

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Ganzha.

According to him, the Russians launched a massive strike on the Dnieper. Office and administrative buildings, residential buildings, a company, and cars were damaged in the city. In total, 30 people were injured and two more died in the evening and night attacks. Share

In the Novooleksandrivska community of Dnipro district, a private home was damaged and an extension to the house was destroyed. A 14-year-old girl was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.