A Russian drone hit a train in the Dnipropetrovsk region — one person was killed and several injured

In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit one of the cars of a suburban train that was in motion on the afternoon of March 2.

Russia attacked a civilian train of Ukrzaliznytsia in the Dnipropetrovsk region

This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

Unfortunately, one person died. We offer our condolences to the family and loved ones. According to preliminary information, seven passengers were injured. Share

The locomotive crew immediately stopped the train. Passengers were evacuated and first aid was provided. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service, railway workers, and a paramedic from the nearest stations and depots quickly arrived at the scene.

The injured were hospitalized for further necessary medical care.

Onward transportation of all passengers to their destinations is currently being organized.