Russia strikes Lozova in Kharkiv region — there are casualties

Russian occupiers struck Lozova, in the Kharkiv region, on the evening of October 18. The shelling destroyed a house and injured 6 people.
Points of attention
- Russian troops conducted an air strike in Lozova, Kharkiv region, resulting in the destruction of a house and injuries to 6 people.
- Rescuers and emergency responders are actively engaged in the aftermath of the attack, providing medical assistance and support to the affected individuals.
- Preliminary reports suggest that a modified aircraft bomb may have been used in the attack, leading to explosive injuries among the victims.
Russian troops struck a residential area of the city of Lozova, Kharkiv region, this evening. Two women were previously injured. A private house was damaged and a fire broke out.
Emergency responders added that rescue workers, as well as a community rescue officer, were involved in the response.
It is currently unknown what exactly the Russians attacked with. However, about an hour ago, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of possible launches from enemy aircraft. As is known, the enemy launches aerial bombs from aircraft.
As a result of the enemy strike by the KAB on Lozova, a 47-year-old and a 77-year-old woman received explosive injuries and were hospitalized.
Four other victims received medical attention at the scene.
