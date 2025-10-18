Russia strikes Lozova in Kharkiv region — there are casualties

Russian occupiers struck Lozova, in the Kharkiv region, on the evening of October 18. The shelling destroyed a house and injured 6 people.

Russia attacked Lozova: there are wounded

Russian troops struck a residential area of the city of Lozova, Kharkiv region, this evening. Two women were previously injured. A private house was damaged and a fire broke out.

Emergency responders added that rescue workers, as well as a community rescue officer, were involved in the response.

It is currently unknown what exactly the Russians attacked with. However, about an hour ago, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of possible launches from enemy aircraft. As is known, the enemy launches aerial bombs from aircraft.

Monitoring channels wrote that, according to preliminary data, a modified aircraft bomb had landed in Lozova. Share

Lozova after the Russian strike

As a result of the enemy strike by the KAB on Lozova, a 47-year-old and a 77-year-old woman received explosive injuries and were hospitalized.