Russia strikes oil and gas facilities in three regions of Ukraine

On May 2, Russian military attacked Naftogaz facilities in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, injuring a company employee.

Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities

This was announced by Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, on Facebook.

For the second day, Russian troops are attacking critical infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group. Share

He informed that on May 1, a gas production facility in the Kharkiv region was shelled. Equipment was damaged. Company specialists are working on site. An assessment of the consequences is underway.

On May 2, a gas pipeline in Zaporizhia Oblast was damaged after a Russian air bomb hit it. Some consumers were temporarily left without gas supply.

Repair services are coordinating actions with the military and will begin eliminating the consequences as soon as the security situation allows, Koretsky noted.

Also on May 2, one of the Naftogaz Group employees was injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region. He is receiving necessary medical care. Share

Koretsky noted that this year the Russians have attacked Naftogaz Group facilities 99 times.