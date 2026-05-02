Russia strikes oil and gas facilities in three regions of Ukraine

On May 2, Russian military attacked Naftogaz facilities in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, injuring a company employee.
Points of attention
- Russian military has targeted Naftogaz facilities in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, causing damages and disruptions in gas supply.
- Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, announced the attacks on social media, highlighting the ongoing assaults on critical infrastructure.
Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities
This was announced by Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, on Facebook.
He informed that on May 1, a gas production facility in the Kharkiv region was shelled. Equipment was damaged. Company specialists are working on site. An assessment of the consequences is underway.
On May 2, a gas pipeline in Zaporizhia Oblast was damaged after a Russian air bomb hit it. Some consumers were temporarily left without gas supply.
Repair services are coordinating actions with the military and will begin eliminating the consequences as soon as the security situation allows, Koretsky noted.
Koretsky noted that this year the Russians have attacked Naftogaz Group facilities 99 times.
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