Russia strikes with mortars and MLRS in Dnipropetrovsk region — there are wounded

On the night of December 15, Russian troops carried out another massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, using "Shahedas" and multiple rocket launchers.

This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

According to the official, on the night of December 15, several areas of the region came under enemy fire, and there were casualties among the civilian population. Share

Thus, in the Synelnyky region, the occupiers attacked the Mykolaiv community using strike drones. As a result of the strike, two men aged 29 and 42 were injured. The explosions caused fires and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Russian "Shaheeds" were also directed at Pavlohrad and Pyatikhatki. Fires broke out in these settlements, infrastructure and a transport enterprise were damaged. The final consequences of the attack are currently being clarified by the relevant services.

Separately, the aggressor shelled the Nikopol district, using the Grad MLRS. The strike fell on the Marhanets community.

According to updated data, three people were injured as a result of the daytime shelling: a 19-year-old boy, a 51-year-old woman, and a 55-year-old man. All of them are receiving outpatient treatment.

However, despite the intensity of the attack, the air defense forces demonstrated effective work. According to the Air Command, 22 enemy drones were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk region from evening to morning.