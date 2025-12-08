Russia strikes Zaporizhia and the region — 9 injured reported
Russia strikes Zaporizhia and the region — 9 injured reported

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
The Russian army has just struck Zaporizhia and the region. An industrial enterprise was hit. Seven people are currently known to have been injured in the regional center and several more in the region.

  • Russian army strikes Zaporizhia and the region, causing injuries to 9 people.
  • Industrial enterprises in Zaporizhia were targeted in the attacks.
  • Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, confirms the attacks and wounded citizens.

Russia attacked Zaporizhia and the region: there are wounded

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Russians are striking Zaporizhzhia region. One of the strikes is on the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. Previously, one person was injured.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

The second strike, as noted, fell on Vilniansk. According to preliminary information, two people were injured there.

Later, Fedorov clarified the information.

The number of people injured in the attack on Zaporizhia has increased to 7. Medics are providing all emergency assistance.

