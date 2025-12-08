Russia strikes Zaporizhia and the region — 9 injured reported

The Russian army has just struck Zaporizhia and the region. An industrial enterprise was hit. Seven people are currently known to have been injured in the regional center and several more in the region.
Russia attacked Zaporizhia and the region: there are wounded
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
The second strike, as noted, fell on Vilniansk. According to preliminary information, two people were injured there.
Later, Fedorov clarified the information.
The number of people injured in the attack on Zaporizhia has increased to 7. Medics are providing all emergency assistance.
