Russia strikes Zaporizhia and the region — 9 injured reported

The Russian army has just struck Zaporizhia and the region. An industrial enterprise was hit. Seven people are currently known to have been injured in the regional center and several more in the region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Russians are striking Zaporizhzhia region. One of the strikes is on the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. Previously, one person was injured. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

The second strike, as noted, fell on Vilniansk. According to preliminary information, two people were injured there.

Later, Fedorov clarified the information.