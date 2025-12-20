Russia strikes Zaporizhia region — there are injuries


Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia region
In Zaporizhia, the Russian army struck the Polohivskyi district, three people were injured.

  • The Russian army struck the Polohivskyi district in Zaporizhia region, resulting in the injury of three people.
  • There are two men and a woman injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhia.
  • There was also an incident in the Zaporizhia district when Russians attacked a car with an FPV drone, injuring its 74-year-old driver.



This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Russians strike Polohivskyi district. The attack destroyed a house. Three people were injured.

According to him, the injured included two men and a woman.

In the Zaporizhia region, Russians also attacked a car moving along the highway with an FPV drone, injuring a 74-year-old man.

A 74-year-old man was injured in a hostile attack on the Zaporizhia region. The Russians used an FPV drone to hit a car moving on the highway.

The attacked car caught fire.

According to the report, the injured man is receiving necessary assistance.

