Russia strikes Zaporizhia region — there are injuries

In Zaporizhia, the Russian army struck the Polohivskyi district, three people were injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian army struck the Polohivskyi district in Zaporizhia region, resulting in the injury of three people.
- There are two men and a woman injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhia.
- There was also an incident in the Zaporizhia district when Russians attacked a car with an FPV drone, injuring its 74-year-old driver.
Russia attacked Zaporizhia region: there are wounded
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
According to him, the injured included two men and a woman.
In the Zaporizhia region, Russians also attacked a car moving along the highway with an FPV drone, injuring a 74-year-old man.
The attacked car caught fire.
According to the report, the injured man is receiving necessary assistance.
