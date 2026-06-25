Russia struck locomotives three times in Zaporizhia and Sumy regions — assistant driver killed

Russian troops launched three strikes on Ukrzaliznytsia locomotives in Zaporizhia and Sumy regions, one of which killed an assistant train driver.

Russia attacks Ukrainian railway: one person killed

This was announced by the Chairman of the Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovsky.

According to him, Russian troops launched three strikes on Ukrzaliznytsia locomotives — two in Zaporizhia and one in Sumy region.

Two crews were evacuated in time, none of them were injured, and the third arrival in Zaporizhia became a tragedy — the driver managed to get to safety, but the assistant driver, who was in the rear cabin, could not be saved. Share

He added that all circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

The Chairman of the Board of UZ emphasized that railway workers manage to save dozens of workers from enemy attacks every week, but each such loss is an irreparable tragedy.