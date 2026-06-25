Russia struck locomotives three times in Zaporizhia and Sumy regions — assistant driver killed
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Ukraine
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Russia struck locomotives three times in Zaporizhia and Sumy regions — assistant driver killed

railway
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrzaliznytsia

Russian troops launched three strikes on Ukrzaliznytsia locomotives in Zaporizhia and Sumy regions, one of which killed an assistant train driver.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops launched three strikes on Ukrzaliznytsia locomotives in Zaporizhia and Sumy regions, resulting in the death of an assistant train driver.
  • Ukrainian railway workers courageously repel enemy attacks, but each loss is a significant tragedy for the community.

Russia attacks Ukrainian railway: one person killed

This was announced by the Chairman of the Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovsky.

According to him, Russian troops launched three strikes on Ukrzaliznytsia locomotives — two in Zaporizhia and one in Sumy region.

Two crews were evacuated in time, none of them were injured, and the third arrival in Zaporizhia became a tragedy — the driver managed to get to safety, but the assistant driver, who was in the rear cabin, could not be saved.

He added that all circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

The Chairman of the Board of UZ emphasized that railway workers manage to save dozens of workers from enemy attacks every week, but each such loss is an irreparable tragedy.

According to Pertsovsky, the company is providing all necessary assistance and support to the family and friends of the deceased.

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