Russia struck Ukraine with 64 drones — how many did air defense shoot down

On the night of July 17, the Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with 64 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types.
Points of attention
- Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using 64 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones, with 36 of the enemy drones being shot down by Ukraine's air defense.
- The Russian attack, which came from three different directions in the Russian Federation, focused primarily on the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 64 drones
It is noted that the strikes were launched from three directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation. The main direction of the attack fell on the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses had shot down 36 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.
In addition, 5 simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
It was also recorded that 23 drones were hit in 5 locations.
