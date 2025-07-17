Russia struck Ukraine with 64 drones — how many did air defense shoot down
Russia struck Ukraine with 64 drones — how many did air defense shoot down

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
On the night of July 17, the Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with 64 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types.

  • Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using 64 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones, with 36 of the enemy drones being shot down by Ukraine's air defense.
  • The Russian attack, which came from three different directions in the Russian Federation, focused primarily on the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 64 drones

It is noted that the strikes were launched from three directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation. The main direction of the attack fell on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Air Force adds that the enemy attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses had shot down 36 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.

In addition, 5 simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Air defense work

It was also recorded that 23 drones were hit in 5 locations.

