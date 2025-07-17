Russia struck Ukraine with 64 drones — how many did air defense shoot down

On the night of July 17, the Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with 64 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types.

It is noted that the strikes were launched from three directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation. The main direction of the attack fell on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Air Force adds that the enemy attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses had shot down 36 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.

In addition, 5 simulator drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Air defense work

It was also recorded that 23 drones were hit in 5 locations.