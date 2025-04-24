Russia struck Ukraine with modernized Kalibr missiles — expert opinion

Military expert, development director of the information and consulting company Defense Express, Valery Ryabikh, believes that on the night of April 24, Ukrainian air defense failed to shoot down all the "Caliber" missiles launched by the Russians because the Russian Federation could have improved these missiles and used different strike tactics.

Russia has modernized its Kalibr missiles

Ryabikh noted that it is impossible to completely rule out the possibility of the enemy using naval assets from the direction of the Black Sea. And today we saw the launch of 12 Kalibr missiles in two waves.

Moreover, it should be noted that, judging by the same statistics that were published by the Air Force, some of these missiles were shot down. There is no data on some, so it may be that they had certain results. This suggests that our enemy is somehow improving the Kalibr missiles themselves, which were previously shot down by our Defense Forces with 100% certainty. And it may indicate that special tactics are being used to increase the effectiveness of these strikes.

Valeriy Ryabikh noted that one cannot belittle what Ukrainian defense forces have achieved in the Black Sea in countering the Russian threat, but there is still room for improvement.

In order to achieve full superiority in the maritime direction, of course, Ukraine needs to increase its efforts, including creating new means, which we are now seeing, that could patrol the Black Sea in a standby mode. Unfortunately, such a technological level has not yet been reached. Share

Although, of course, says Ryabikh, what the Ukrainian Navy and the Ukrainian Defense Forces in general did in the Black Sea direction will go down in history textbooks: how a country without a fleet confidently opposed a full-fledged enemy fleet. And for the first time since World War II, it was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the cruiser "Moskva", that was destroyed.

As a reminder, on the night of April 24, it became known about the launch of Russian "caliber" missiles in Ukraine. Kyiv suffered the most, there were dead and wounded. Fires burned in 9 regions.

On the night of April 24, the Russian occupiers launched a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air-, land- and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones. Ukrainian defenders shot down 48 missiles and 64 enemy drones.