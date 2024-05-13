Russia uses light all-terrain vehicles on battlefield, UK Intelligence informs

Since early 2024, Russia has increased its use of light vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and all-terrain motorcycles, to transport personnel to the front line and conduct attacks on Ukrainian positions, especially at night.

Why does the Russian army use motorcycles at the front

In November 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally inspected the recently acquired Chinese Desertcross 1000-3 all-terrain vehicles from Odes Industries. It is reported that Russia has purchased more than 2,100 such cars.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 13 May 2024.



According to British intelligence, Russian forces are likely increasingly resorting to the use of lighter and faster vehicles to conduct reconnaissance of Ukrainian defence positions to provide further impressions using artillery, FPV drones, or kamikaze drones.

However, by sacrificing armor and firepower for increased mobility, light vehicles are far more vulnerable than their armored counterparts to a range of weapon systems. Ukrainian FPV drones have already demonstrated their ability to effectively hit such light vehicles, the British Ministry of Defence notes. Share

Elimination of motorcyclists

Russian troops have recently begun to use motorcycles at the front actively. It was planned that the motorised transport should help them avoid attacks by Ukrainian drones.

However, the Ukrainian military quite effectively eliminates the enemy on such transport. Earlier, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed six Russian motorcycles in the direction of Bakhmut.