Russia wants to bury Ukrainian teenagers killed in Berdyansk secretly

The occupying authorities of Berdyansk are planning a secret burial of the murdered Ukrainian teenagers Tigran Ogannisyan and Mykyta Khanganov.
Tigran's father, Hryhoriy Ohannisyan, said that the occupying authorities make "terrorists" out of teenagers killed by Russian security forces.
A year after the murder, it was urgently decided to bury them in an unmarked grave. They are going to do this completely secretly, without informing their relatives either about the burial time or the place.
What is known about the murder of Ukrainian teenagers by Russia
Two teenagers were shot dead by Russian snipers in June 2023 in Berdyansk. Tigran was shot in the heart and Mykyta in the head.
Before that, the occupiers put pressure on teenagers for half a year and conducted searches. Ohannisyan was abducted and detained by the local police, and tortured.
The Russian occupiers accused the teenagers of allegedly knocking down support on the railway track, which could block the railway connection with the city. They were also accused of attacking the police.
Before their murder, on June 15, 2023, the European Parliament adopted a resolution demanding to stop the persecution of Ukrainian teenagers Tigran Ogannisyan and Mykyta Khanganov from occupied Berdyansk and allow them to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine.
Ukrainian law enforcement officers initiated criminal proceedings for the murder of children.
