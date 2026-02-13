Russia wants to make a deal to end the war against Ukraine — Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky should "move in" and make a deal to end the war because Russia allegedly wants the conflict to end.
Points of attention
- US President Trump encourages Ukraine to consider making a deal with Russia to halt the ongoing war, highlighting Russia's alleged willingness to end the conflict.
- Signs of potential peace agreement and elections in Ukraine are surfacing as negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia are on the horizon.
Trump is confident in Russia's readiness to end the war against Ukraine
Trump told reporters as he left the White House.
The reporter asked the US President about holding elections in Ukraine by the beginning of the summer.
To this, Trump responded that Russia wants to conclude an agreement to end the war, so the Ukrainian president needs to "move."
His statement came amid media reports that American and Ukrainian negotiators were discussing the possibility of signing a peace agreement in March and holding elections in Ukraine in May.
A new round of talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place in Geneva on February 17-18.
