Russia wants to make a deal to end the war against Ukraine — Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date

Russia wants to make a deal to end the war against Ukraine — Trump

Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky should "move in" and make a deal to end the war because Russia allegedly wants the conflict to end.

Points of attention

  • US President Trump encourages Ukraine to consider making a deal with Russia to halt the ongoing war, highlighting Russia's alleged willingness to end the conflict.
  • Signs of potential peace agreement and elections in Ukraine are surfacing as negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia are on the horizon.

Trump is confident in Russia's readiness to end the war against Ukraine

Trump told reporters as he left the White House.

The reporter asked the US President about holding elections in Ukraine by the beginning of the summer.

To this, Trump responded that Russia wants to conclude an agreement to end the war, so the Ukrainian president needs to "move."

Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelensky will have to move. Otherwise, he will miss a great opportunity, he must act.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

His statement came amid media reports that American and Ukrainian negotiators were discussing the possibility of signing a peace agreement in March and holding elections in Ukraine in May.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to reporters, said that the United States has proposed ending Russia's war against Ukraine by the beginning of summer, as they will have another priority later — the Congressional elections.

A new round of talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place in Geneva on February 17-18.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has chosen a new deadline for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia
Trump is once again forcing events in the peace process
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
I have settled at least six wars with tariffs — Trump
Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump spent over $40 million to deport about 300 migrants
The Trump administration

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?