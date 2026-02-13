Russia wants to make a deal to end the war against Ukraine — Trump

US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky should "move in" and make a deal to end the war because Russia allegedly wants the conflict to end.

Trump is confident in Russia's readiness to end the war against Ukraine

Trump told reporters as he left the White House.

The reporter asked the US President about holding elections in Ukraine by the beginning of the summer.

To this, Trump responded that Russia wants to conclude an agreement to end the war, so the Ukrainian president needs to "move."

Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelensky will have to move. Otherwise, he will miss a great opportunity, he must act. Donald Trump President of the United States

His statement came amid media reports that American and Ukrainian negotiators were discussing the possibility of signing a peace agreement in March and holding elections in Ukraine in May.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to reporters, said that the United States has proposed ending Russia's war against Ukraine by the beginning of summer, as they will have another priority later — the Congressional elections. Share

A new round of talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place in Geneva on February 17-18.