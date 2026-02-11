US President Donald Trump said that most of his predecessors had failed trade policies, while he had achieved success in this area by using tariffs as a foreign policy tool.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump boasts of settling at least six wars using tariffs as a foreign policy tool, emphasizing the successes of his trade policy.
- Trump links tariffs to national security concerns and highlights their role in resolving conflicts, such as those with Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
Trump has boasted about his tariffs as tools for ending wars
Host Larry Kudlow countered: "I remember the Reagan days well... He was tougher on trade than you..."
In response, Trump pointed out that Reagan allowed Japan and Germany to come into the American market. “They came in and took our car market,” he said.
According to the head of the White House, "if you look at every president over the last 50 years, they have been bad at trade."
Trump also emphasized the successes of his tariff policy and linked it to national security issues.
He reiterated that he had settled eight wars, of which "at least six were settled by tariffs."
Trump, he said, applied the same approach to Azerbaijan.
The war lasted, I think, 32 years. I solved it in one day… We solved that war in about a day and a half.
He also noted that India is currently "buying very little" of Russian oil.
Trump emphasized that all these arguments should be taken into account by the Supreme Court, which will consider the legality of introducing tariffs for national security reasons.
We are waiting for the big Supreme Court decision… I hope the Supreme Court does what is right for the country.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-