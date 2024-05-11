Russia will be able to track Ukrainians via Telegram — details
Russia will be able to track Ukrainians via Telegram — details

Telegram
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Recently, a cyber security researcher made an automated tool to determine the location of people on Telegram.

Kremlin will be able to monitor the locations of Ukrainians in Telegram

As Yaroslav Azhnyuk noted, an automated tool for determining the location of people in Telegram has appeared. Its accuracy is up to 50m.

However, Russia will be able to use such a function to track locations on the front and in the rear.

Tool for determining the location using Telegram:

In addition, Azhnyuk notes that Telegram uses simple numbers that it generates to encrypt its "secret" chats.

If it sends ‘bad’ prime numbers, then Telegram will be able to decipher these chats on its own, explains Yaroslav Azhnyuk

Why is it dangerous to use Telegram?

The Telegram messenger does not protect users' personal data and even saves deleted messages. Online.ua journalists tried to find out whether the personal information of Ukrainians can get to the FSB.

In addition, Telegram has been repeatedly accused of spreading hatred, pornography, and drug and contraband trafficking. Messenger is used with impunity by terrorist groups such as ISIS.

One example of a shameless leak of personal data by messenger to the FSB is the story of journalist Ihor Bondarenko.

The man tried to leave the occupied part of Kherson, but he was caught.

