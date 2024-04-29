Media reports Telegram mistakenly blocked Ukraine's official chatbots

The Telegram company, which owns the messenger of the same name, commented on the blocking of official bots of Ukraine.

Reaction of the Telegram company to the blocking of Ukrainian chatbots

An unnamed Telegram employee told Reuters that the bots were ""temporarily disabled due to a false positive" but were later "reinstated".

He did not provide any additional details. The nature of the error is unknown.

Telegram founder Pavlo Durov did not officially comment on this situation.

Blocking Ukrainian chatbots in Telegram

On the evening of April 28, Telegram blocked official Ukrainian bots for data transmission: the DIU, SSU, Ministry of Digital Transformation, bots for tracking "Shaheds", bot "YeVoroh", and others.

Earlier, Durov announced that he would ban the use of bots that collect coordinates for strikes or publish direct personal information with calls for violence.

DIU noted that blocking bots is "unfounded" and contradicts Telegram management's rules and public statements.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, believes that the FSB forced Pavel Durov to block anything related to Ukraine because the Ukrainian authorities, particularly through the involvement of the Apple platform, managed to find a solution to block Russian propaganda in the messenger.