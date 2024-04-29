Telegram bots for data transmission to Ukrainian military resume their work

After the work was suspended in Telegram, access to the chatbots of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and the Ministry of Digital Transformation was restored.

Restoration of DIU and SSU chatbots

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security SPRAVDI reported that it is about the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) bots, as well as the "YeVoroh" bot of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Remember: the enemy can create pseudo-bots and duplicate bots through which they can spread disinformation or collect your data, it said. Share

To prevent this, the Center recommends using the tool to check chatbots at the link.

The "Freedom of Russia" Legion, which fights on Ukraine's side, also announced the restoration of its chatbot.

The bot contains links to questionnaires in the Legion and the Movement, as well as a form for submitting important information, details for supporting the Legion and answers to frequently asked questions. Share

Blocking Ukrainian chatbots in Telegram

On the evening of April 28, Telegram blocked official Ukrainian bots for data transmission: the DIU, SSU, and Ministry of Digital Transformation bots for tracking "Shaheds", bot "YeVoroh", and others.

Earlier, Durov announced that he would ban the use of bots that collect coordinates for strikes or publish direct personal information with calls for violence.

DIU noted that blocking bots is "unfounded" and contradicts Telegram's rules and public statements.

MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, believes that the FSB forced Pavel Durov to block anything related to Ukraine because the Ukrainian authorities, particularly through the involvement of the Apple platform, managed to find a solution to block Russian propaganda in the messenger.