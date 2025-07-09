The Russian Federation plans to deprive migrants of their acquired Russian citizenship and form a mobilization reserve from them to continue the aggression against Ukraine.

In Russia, citizenship will be revoked from former migrants for mobilization

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that Russia is facing a growing crisis caused by migration problems, leading to large-scale conflicts throughout the country. Share

Against the backdrop of these events, xenophobic sentiments are becoming increasingly noticeable among a large part of Russian society, which has an extremely negative perception not only of migrants, but also of people from the Caucasian regions of the Russian Federation.

According to the SZRU, at the end of July this year, Putin intends to sign a law that will significantly expand the list of grounds for losing acquired Russian citizenship. Among the formal reasons are public support for terrorism, cooperation with foreign states or international organizations, and "aiding the enemy" or "threat to the security of the Russian Federation."

However, the SZRU noted, the Kremlin's real goal is to use migrants to replenish the military ranks in the war against Ukraine, avoiding the mobilization of the "native" Russian population. This move is seen as an attempt to solve demographic and mobilization problems with the least protected segments of the population.

The newly created Service for Citizenship and Registration of Foreigners within the Ministry of Internal Affairs is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the new mechanism. This comes amid further centralization of the repressive system of governance and increased pressure on migrants.

According to intelligence, there are currently over six million foreign citizens on Russia's official register who could potentially fall under the new law.

The Kremlin, using vague and broad wording in the legislation, is creating a tool for selective persecution.

This law, the SZRU emphasized, is another element in a broader strategy to strengthen authoritarian control and form a mobilization reserve to continue aggression against Ukraine.