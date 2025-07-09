Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region
Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
The Russian army continues to kill civilians
On July 8, Russian occupiers continued to actively terrorize the Donetsk region. According to the latest data, at least three civilians were killed as a result of enemy attacks.

  • The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office officially confirmed the use of deadly weapons by Russian forces in Bilytske, resulting in casualties and injuries among civilians.
  • The statistics reveal the grim reality of the situation in Donetsk region, highlighting the urgent need for international attention and intervention to protect the lives of innocent civilians.

The head of the OVA, Vadym Filashkin, and representatives of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office spoke about the current situation in the region.

On July 8, Russians killed 3 residents of the Donetsk region: 2 in Bilytske and 1 in New Donbas. Another 11 people in the region were injured during the day.

Vadym Filashkin

Chapter of Donenka OVA

Against this background, he also recalled that during the full-scale invasion, the Russian occupiers killed at least 3,327 civilians in the Donetsk region and injured at least 7,491 people.

Filashkin points out that this number does not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

A little later, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office officially confirmed that the Russian army had struck Bilytske with a KAB-250.

According to the latest data, two women died, and three more people, aged 19, 28, and 45, suffered mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and a cut wound.

It is also indicated that the invaders dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb with an UMPK module on the residential sector of Rodynske.

