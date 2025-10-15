Russia will intensify hybrid aggression against EU and NATO countries — Budanov

The aggressor state Russia will intensify hybrid aggression against the EU and NATO states if Moscow does not feel resistance.
Points of attention
- Lieutenant General Kirill Budanov alerts about Russia's intention to intensify hybrid aggression against the EU and NATO if met with no resistance.
- Europe is already experiencing the consequences of the Russian doctrine of hybrid warfare, with the Kremlin targeting the EU and NATO countries.
- Ukraine, with its valuable experience in confronting Russian aggression, is willing to collaborate to enhance global security and protect national interests.
Russia will continue its “hybrid war” against Europe — Budanov
This was stated by the Head of the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, in a speech during a meeting of the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés, which took place on October 14, 2025 and united almost all representatives of the foreign military-diplomatic corps accredited in our country.
According to Kirill Budanov, Europe is already experiencing the implementation of the Russian doctrine of "hybrid warfare."
He thanked foreign partners for their support for Ukraine and expressed his readiness to deepen cooperation to strengthen global security.
