Russia will intensify hybrid aggression against EU and NATO countries — Budanov

The aggressor state Russia will intensify hybrid aggression against the EU and NATO states if Moscow does not feel resistance.

Russia will continue its “hybrid war” against Europe — Budanov

This was stated by the Head of the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, in a speech during a meeting of the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés, which took place on October 14, 2025 and united almost all representatives of the foreign military-diplomatic corps accredited in our country.

According to Kirill Budanov, Europe is already experiencing the implementation of the Russian doctrine of "hybrid warfare."

Let us have no illusions. Putin’s real intentions are to continue and intensify aggression. His current target is the European Union and NATO countries, which the Kremlin sees as the main threat to the dominance of the Russian authoritarian regime. Currently, only the first points of the “hybrid war” doctrine are apparently being implemented in Europe. If the Kremlin is not stopped, if it is not given a decisive and painful rebuff, hybrid aggression against the EU and NATO countries will only spread and intensify. Kirill Budanov Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Lieutenant General

He thanked foreign partners for their support for Ukraine and expressed his readiness to deepen cooperation to strengthen global security.