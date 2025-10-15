Russia will intensify hybrid aggression against EU and NATO countries — Budanov
Ukraine
Russia will intensify hybrid aggression against EU and NATO countries — Budanov

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Budanov
The aggressor state Russia will intensify hybrid aggression against the EU and NATO states if Moscow does not feel resistance.

  • Lieutenant General Kirill Budanov alerts about Russia's intention to intensify hybrid aggression against the EU and NATO if met with no resistance.
  • Europe is already experiencing the consequences of the Russian doctrine of hybrid warfare, with the Kremlin targeting the EU and NATO countries.
  • Ukraine, with its valuable experience in confronting Russian aggression, is willing to collaborate to enhance global security and protect national interests.

Russia will continue its “hybrid war” against Europe — Budanov

This was stated by the Head of the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, in a speech during a meeting of the Kyiv Association of Military Attachés, which took place on October 14, 2025 and united almost all representatives of the foreign military-diplomatic corps accredited in our country.

According to Kirill Budanov, Europe is already experiencing the implementation of the Russian doctrine of "hybrid warfare."

Let us have no illusions. Putin’s real intentions are to continue and intensify aggression. His current target is the European Union and NATO countries, which the Kremlin sees as the main threat to the dominance of the Russian authoritarian regime. Currently, only the first points of the “hybrid war” doctrine are apparently being implemented in Europe. If the Kremlin is not stopped, if it is not given a decisive and painful rebuff, hybrid aggression against the EU and NATO countries will only spread and intensify.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Lieutenant General

He thanked foreign partners for their support for Ukraine and expressed his readiness to deepen cooperation to strengthen global security.

Ukraine has gained invaluable experience in confronting Russian aggression in all its dimensions and is ready to share it with all countries of goodwill to protect their national interests. We are ready and open to cooperation for comprehensive peace.

