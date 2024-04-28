Russia will introduce electronic summonses for conscripts

From November 1, 2024, electronic summons will begin to be sent out in Russia. Conscripts will be restricted from leaving the territory of the Russian Federation.

In Russia, an electronic draft is introduced

According to the Russian mass media, electronic summonses will be sent as part of the initiated work of the Unified Register of Military Records.

It is reported that the development of the register should be completed by October 31, 2024, and from November 1 the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation will start sending electronic summonses to conscripts.

Through the Russian service of state services, conscripts will receive information about acceptance and removal from military registration and temporary restrictive measures in connection with sending a summons.

The summons will be considered served seven days after its placement in the register. After delivery of the summons, the conscript will be automatically barred from leaving Russia.

According to rosZMI, if the conscript does not appear at the Military Commissariat within 20 days, he will be prohibited from issuing a foreign passport, registering businesses, and becoming self-employed.

As you know, the new register will collect information on the state of health and education, place of residence and work of conscripts. Earlier, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed to carry out the autumn draft of 2024 through the register of conscripts.

Putin has started the spring draft in the Russian Federation

We will remind you that on March 31, the spring draft began in the Russian Federation.

From April 1 to July 15, 150,000 Russians are planned to be conscripted into military service. According to the new rules of conscription for conscription in the Russian Federation, citizens aged 18 to 30 will be eligible for conscription (previously it was up to 27).

In 2023, during the spring conscription campaign, Russia managed to conscript about 147,000 people. Term military service in Russia lasts 12 months.

The Russian mass media wrote that conscripts are actively trying to be persuaded to sign contracts with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation during their military service in order to send them to war against Ukraine.