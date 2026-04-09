Russia will not limit itself to attempts to control Donbas — Zelenskyy
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Ukraine
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Russia will not limit itself to attempts to control Donbas — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop if he gains control of Donbas and will try to capture other cities in Ukraine, including Dnipro and Kharkiv.

Points of attention

  • Russian dictator Putin may attempt to capture cities beyond Donbas in Ukraine like Dnipro and Kharkiv.
  • Zelenskyy criticizes Trump's team for not fully understanding Russia's ambitions and demands in trilateral negotiations.

Putin will try to capture Kharkiv and Dnipro — Zelenskyy

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Alistair Campbell's podcast The Rest is Politics.

Zelenskyy commented on the trilateral negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine, noting that US President Donald Trump's team, in his opinion, failed to fully understand Russia's demands and goals.

He suggested that this could have happened because Trump's negotiators — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — spent significant time in contact with Putin and his entourage.

According to the president, US representatives visited Moscow five times, while there were no visits to Kyiv.

Zelensky also noted that he understands Putin's motivations and strategic intentions better than the White House does.

He emphasized that Russia will not limit itself to attempts to control Donbas and may continue to seek to advance towards major Ukrainian cities, in particular Dnipro and Kharkiv.

We have to admit that some Americans believe that Donbas means nothing to us.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

They don't want to admit that Putin will lie to them and that he can continue the occupation even after such steps. Americans are confident that they can trust Putin.

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