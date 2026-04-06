Ukraine urgently needs additional American Patriot air defense systems — Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a protracted war between the United States and Israel against Iran could further weaken American support for Kyiv.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky believes that Ukraine needs additional Patriot air defense systems to protect against Russian strikes and intercept missiles.
- Even the current US aid package may become smaller due to the prolonged war in Iran, which could lead to a decrease in American support.
Ukraine is not a priority for Patriot supplies — Zelensky
According to the president, Ukraine urgently needs additional American Patriot systems to counter daily Russian strikes. He emphasized that Kyiv still does not have an effective alternative to these systems for intercepting ballistic missiles.
Zelensky acknowledged that, amid a new war in the Middle East, Ukraine is no longer in the spotlight. That is why, he said, Kyiv fears that a protracted conflict over Iran will lead to a further decline in US support.
The president also noted that not enough Patriot systems and missiles were transferred to Ukraine from the very beginning. If the hostilities against Iran do not end quickly, then even the current aid package, which he called not very large, may become increasingly smaller.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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