Zelenskyy and Erdogan agreed on new cooperation in the security sector
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Ukraine
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Zelenskyy and Erdogan agreed on new cooperation in the security sector

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey Volodymyr Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed in Istanbul on new steps in security cooperation.

Points of attention

  • Presidents Zelenskyy and Erdogan agreed on new steps in security cooperation aimed at enhancing protection of life and security of peoples.
  • The cooperation includes expertise, technology, and experience sharing to support Turkey in security matters.

Zelenskyy met with Erdogan in Istanbul

Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook.

We discussed bilateral relations between our countries, the situation in Europe and the Middle East. It is important that joint and coordinated actions strengthen the protection of life and allow for greater security for people in every part of the world.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The parties agreed on new steps in security cooperation. This primarily concerns the things we can support Turkey with: expertise, technology, experience.

There is a fundamental political willingness to work together, and our teams will finalize the details in the coming days.

According to him, they also "discussed practical steps for the implementation of joint projects in the development of gas infrastructure, as well as the possibility of joint development of gas fields."

The President of Ukraine thanked Erdogan and the people of Turkey for their consistent support for independence and territorial integrity.

We appreciate the close interaction over all these years, which allows us to work on truly serious projects that can strengthen the entire region.

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