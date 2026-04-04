Zelenskyy and Erdogan agreed on new cooperation in the security sector

Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey Volodymyr Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed in Istanbul on new steps in security cooperation.

Zelenskyy met with Erdogan in Istanbul

Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook.

We discussed bilateral relations between our countries, the situation in Europe and the Middle East. It is important that joint and coordinated actions strengthen the protection of life and allow for greater security for people in every part of the world. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The parties agreed on new steps in security cooperation. This primarily concerns the things we can support Turkey with: expertise, technology, experience.

There is a fundamental political willingness to work together, and our teams will finalize the details in the coming days. Share

According to him, they also "discussed practical steps for the implementation of joint projects in the development of gas infrastructure, as well as the possibility of joint development of gas fields."

The President of Ukraine thanked Erdogan and the people of Turkey for their consistent support for independence and territorial integrity.