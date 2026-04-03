Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Pope — first details

On April 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had spoken with Pope Leo XIV. The head of state and the pontiff discussed important issues just as Russia launched a new massive attack: hundreds of “shaheeds” and dozens of missiles were flying towards Ukrainian cities and villages.
Points of attention
- The President looks forward to potential apostolic visit to Ukraine and appreciates the Pope's prayers for peace.
- Insights were shared on the first results of dialogue with the team of US President Donald Trump.
Negotiations between Zelensky and the Pope — what is known
According to the head of state, he shared with the pontiff important details of the peace negotiations, as well as the first results of work with the team of US President Donald Trump.
Against this background, Zelensky expressed gratitude to the Pope for his assistance in the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and for all the humanitarian aid that the Vatican provided to our people, particularly during this difficult winter.
In addition, the focus was on the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region.
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