Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Pope — first details

On April 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had spoken with Pope Leo XIV. The head of state and the pontiff discussed important issues just as Russia launched a new massive attack: hundreds of “shaheeds” and dozens of missiles were flying towards Ukrainian cities and villages.

Negotiations between Zelensky and the Pope — what is known

According to the head of state, he shared with the pontiff important details of the peace negotiations, as well as the first results of work with the team of US President Donald Trump.

Against this background, Zelensky expressed gratitude to the Pope for his assistance in the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and for all the humanitarian aid that the Vatican provided to our people, particularly during this difficult winter.

In addition, the focus was on the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region.