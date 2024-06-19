The publication Yle learned from its insiders in the intelligence of Finland that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation transferred 80% of the units that were concentrated on the border with Finland to the war in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Journalists confirm that the garrisons and military bases of Russian troops near the Finnish border are almost empty.
- Russia is scaring NATO countries with World War III, but does not appear to be preparing for a conflict near Finland.
- Active movements of troops near Kharkiv and the Vovchansk direction indicate changes in the tactics of the Russian army in Donbas.
The Russian army lacks manpower for the war against Ukraine
The editors of the publication draw attention to the fact that the garrisons and military bases of the Russian ground forces near the Finnish border are practically empty.
ItSatellite images published by Yle confirm this.
In addition, it is emphasised that only old equipment remained at some bases.
Russian troops are withdrawing their forces from Donbas
As the ISW team warns, successful counterattacks by Ukrainian soldiers led to the fact that Russian soldiers began to transfer units from the Donetsk direction to the Kharkiv direction.
According to the latest data, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched mechanized counterattacks near Hlyboke. They counterattacked from the direction of Tykhe and near the Aggregate Plant in the Vovchansk region (northeast of Kharkiv).
What's more, it is known that a week ago, the Russian army began actively mobilising additional military units, in particular, the 138th separate motorised rifle brigade, for support in the Vovchansk direction.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-