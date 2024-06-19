The publication Yle learned from its insiders in the intelligence of Finland that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation transferred 80% of the units that were concentrated on the border with Finland to the war in Ukraine.

The Russian army lacks manpower for the war against Ukraine

Russia is scaring NATO countries with a third world war, but at least near Finland, it seems that it is not preparing for war, the journalists note. Share

The editors of the publication draw attention to the fact that the garrisons and military bases of the Russian ground forces near the Finnish border are practically empty.

Photo: yle.fi

ItSatellite images published by Yle confirm this.

In addition, it is emphasised that only old equipment remained at some bases.

By our standards, this is a rather poor technique, but by Russian standards it may still be suitable, — emphasised the insiders in Finnish intelligence. Share

Photo: yle.fi

Russian troops are withdrawing their forces from Donbas

As the ISW team warns, successful counterattacks by Ukrainian soldiers led to the fact that Russian soldiers began to transfer units from the Donetsk direction to the Kharkiv direction.

According to the latest data, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched mechanized counterattacks near Hlyboke. They counterattacked from the direction of Tykhe and near the Aggregate Plant in the Vovchansk region (northeast of Kharkiv).

On June 17, the spokesman of the Kharkiv Group of Forces, Colonel Yuriy Povkh, said that the Russian troops had redeployed parts of the 155th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade and the 18th Motorised Rifle Division to the Lyptsi direction to replace the units that had lost their combat capability, the report said. Share

What's more, it is known that a week ago, the Russian army began actively mobilising additional military units, in particular, the 138th separate motorised rifle brigade, for support in the Vovchansk direction.