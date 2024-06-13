The so-called Russian "peacekeepers" finally left the territory of the former unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, which Azerbaijan returned under its control.
Points of attention
- The Prime Minister of Armenia criticised the "Russian peacekeeping mission", claiming that it is not fulfilling its duties.
- After the 1991-1993 war, Nagorno-Karabakh became the object of dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over religious and historical divisions.
- The improvement agreement by Russia included the deployment of a "peacekeeping contingent" for five years, which finally left the territory in 2024.
- After the withdrawal of Russian troops, historical Karabakh returned to Azerbaijan's control, ending the territory's uncertain state.
Azerbaijan announced that Russian "peacekeepers" had left Karabakh
According to the Ministry of Defence, the Russian peacekeeping mission's personnel, weapons, and equipment have left Azerbaijan territory.
What preceded it
Russian "peacekeepers" have been on the territory of unrecognised Karabakh since November 10, 2020.
According to the terms of the agreement between Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan on the termination of the Second Karabakh War, a Russian "peacekeeping contingent" of almost 2,000 soldiers with armored vehicles was deployed along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor for five years. Seven Russian soldiers were killed during the mission.
The withdrawal of Russian "peacekeepers" began in mid-April 2024, when they left the territory of the Khudawang temple in the Kelbajar district and the base in Khojaly.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly stated that the Russian peacekeeping mission is not fulfilling its obligations in Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia replied that "the peacekeepers effectively perform their tasks and are a guarantor of stability in the region."
Christian Armenia and Muslim Azerbaijan have been arguing over Nagorno-Karabakh for more than a century. Each country considers the district its historical territory and has its arguments and interpretation of history. After the 1991-1993 war and the signed peace agreement, Nagorno-Karabakh became an unrecognised republic that was de facto controlled by Armenia and de jure part of Azerbaijan.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-