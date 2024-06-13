The so-called Russian "peacekeepers" finally left the territory of the former unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, which Azerbaijan returned under its control.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Russian peacekeeping mission's personnel, weapons, and equipment have left Azerbaijan territory.

What preceded it

Russian "peacekeepers" have been on the territory of unrecognised Karabakh since November 10, 2020.

According to the terms of the agreement between Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan on the termination of the Second Karabakh War, a Russian "peacekeeping contingent" of almost 2,000 soldiers with armored vehicles was deployed along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor for five years. Seven Russian soldiers were killed during the mission.

The withdrawal of Russian "peacekeepers" began in mid-April 2024, when they left the territory of the Khudawang temple in the Kelbajar district and the base in Khojaly.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly stated that the Russian peacekeeping mission is not fulfilling its obligations in Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia replied that "the peacekeepers effectively perform their tasks and are a guarantor of stability in the region."