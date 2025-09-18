Russian aircraft bombed Konstantinovka — five people died

On the morning of September 18, Russia carried out an airstrike on Konstantinovka, killing 5 civilians.
Today at around 10 a.m., Russian aircraft dropped a FAB-250 bomb from the UMPK on a residential area of the city. Police officers were working at the scene of the strike.
The attack killed 5 people — two women, ages 62 and 65, and three men, ages 65, 67, and 74.
4 apartment buildings were damaged.
The legal qualification of the incident is Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes), the Donetsk region police reported.
