Russian aircraft bombed Konstantinovka — five people died
Ukraine
Russian aircraft bombed Konstantinovka — five people died

Police of Donetsk region
Kostyantynivka
On the morning of September 18, Russia carried out an airstrike on Konstantinovka, killing 5 civilians.

Points of attention

  • Russia conducted an airstrike on Konstantinovka, resulting in the loss of 5 civilian lives.
  • The airstrike involved dropping a FAB-250 bomb on a residential area of the city, causing damage to multiple apartment buildings.
  • The victims of the attack included two women aged 62 and 65, and three men aged 65, 67, and 74.

Russian airstrike on Kostyantynivka: 5 people killed

Today at around 10 a.m., Russian aircraft dropped a FAB-250 bomb from the UMPK on a residential area of the city. Police officers were working at the scene of the strike.

The attack killed 5 people — two women, ages 62 and 65, and three men, ages 65, 67, and 74.

Konstantinovka after the Russian strike

4 apartment buildings were damaged.

The legal qualification of the incident is Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes), the Donetsk region police reported.

Ukraine
