Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties rises to 30

In Zaporizhia, the number of people injured in an airstrike by Russian troops on December 17 has increased to 30 people, five of them children. Emergency rescue operations have been completed.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 27 citizens, including two children and two people with limited mobility.

On December 17, the Russian army bombed Zaporizhia and the region. The area of impact included residential high-rise buildings, a school, and a company.

Earlier, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported that among the victims there are five children: girls aged two, nine, and eleven, and boys aged five and thirteen.

Three people are in serious condition. Doctors assess the condition of 14 injured people as moderate.