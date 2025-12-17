Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties rises to 30
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia — number of casualties rises to 30

State Emergency Service
Zaporizhia
Читати українською

In Zaporizhia, the number of people injured in an airstrike by Russian troops on December 17 has increased to 30 people, five of them children. Emergency rescue operations have been completed.

Points of attention

  • 30 people, including 5 children, were injured in a Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia.
  • Emergency rescue operations have been concluded, and psychological assistance was given to 27 citizens, including children and people with limited mobility.
  • The Russian army targeted residential buildings, a school, and an enterprise in Zaporizhia.

30 people injured in Zaporizhia as a result of a Russian airstrike

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 27 citizens, including two children and two people with limited mobility.

On December 17, the Russian army bombed Zaporizhia and the region. The area of impact included residential high-rise buildings, a school, and a company.

Earlier, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported that among the victims there are five children: girls aged two, nine, and eleven, and boys aged five and thirteen.

Three people are in serious condition. Doctors assess the condition of 14 injured people as moderate.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Zaporizhia and Odessa — 5 dead and 13 injured
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Zaporizhia and Odessa
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacks Zaporizhia — dozens of people injured
Ivan Fedorov
Russia's attack on Zaporizhia - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?