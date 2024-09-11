As of September 11, Russian troops are increasingly actively trying to oust the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. On this part of the front, the enemy is already resorting to an intensive assault.

What is known about the situation in Kurshchyna

According to the data of the DeepState analytical project, the Russian invaders have begun active assault operations — they have already transported armored vehicles first across the Seym River, and then across smaller rivers.

Indeed, the situation on the left flank of our group in Kurshchyna has worsened, analysts emphasize.

In addition, the movement of an armored column of Russians from Korenevo in the direction of Snagosti, as well as active combat operations there, was recorded.

Many experts, especially in the West, began to actively push the issue of the boiler aka "boiler" for Russian troops in the Glushkovsky district. One day, suddenly, the Seim River began to be considered a friendly unit fighting against the enemy, — notes DeepState.

What is important to know about the Kursk operation

On August 6, 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, unexpectedly for everyone, launched a powerful counteroffensive on the territory of the Russian Federation — they successfully broke into the Kursk region.

Within a few days, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the war was finally pushed to the territory of the aggressor country.

Hundreds of Russian invaders surrendered to Ukrainian forces in just a few weeks.

As Volodymyr Zelensky recently explained, he and his team intended to create a buffer zone to stand in the way of Russian military operations against Ukraine.

On August 5, it became officially known that due to the success of the Kursk operation, Russia transferred 60,000 of its troops to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

As of September 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine control about 100 settlements in Kurshchyna.