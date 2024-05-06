Russian army damages high-voltage facility in Sumy region

On May 6, the Russians carried out a missile and drone attack on the Sumy region, damaging, among other things, the high-voltage facility of NEC "Ukrenergo".

What is the situation in Sumy region after the Russian attack?

As reported by Ukrenergo, high-voltage facility is among the damaged civil infrastructure. Emergency recovery work began immediately after the air alert was clear.

"Ukrenergo" repair crews are working on the step-by-step restoration of energy supply to consumers."

According to Oleksiy Drozdenko, the head of Sumy RMA, after the Shahed kamikaze drone attack, critical infrastructure facilities in the city are switched to backup power.

Points of invincibility were also deployed in Sumy.

At night, due to the Russian attack, the settlements of Sumy, Romny, and Okhtyrka districts were left without electricity. In the affected areas and Sumy, electricity supply was partially restored by using emergency power sources.

It is reported that the occupiers do not stop attacking energy facilities in the Kharkiv region.

On the evening of May 5, the equipment of the local regional energy company was turned off for protection.

Most of it has already been returned to work, but the full restoration of energy supply is hindered by hostilities near the energy infrastructure facilities. Repair works are carried out depending on the security situation, Ukrenergo explained. Share

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 6

The Air Force noted that on the night of May 6, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked from the northern direction with 13 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch area - Russian Kursk Region).

Thanks to the coordinated combat work of the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, almost all enemy targets, namely 12 kamikaze drones over the Sumy region, were successfully shot down.

In addition, it was reported that on the evening of May 5, the movement of enemy drones "Shahed" through Sumy region in the southwest direction was recorded.

The Air Force press service reported at 11:28 p.m. that a threat to use kamikaze drones was announced in the Sumy region.

At 23:31, the Air Force reported the movement of the "Shahed" drones through the Sumy region in the southwest direction.