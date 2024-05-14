Russian army has changed its tactics near Chasiv Yar

Russian occupation army has reduced the number of ‘meat assaults’ in the Chasiv Yar area in Donetsk region and is trying to find weaknesses in the defence of the Ukrainian army.
What is happening in the area of Chasiv Yar
According to the spokesperson for the Khortytsia military unit, Nazar Voloshyn, the Russian units are increasingly trying to attack from the side of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka.
According to him, the occupation army of the Russian Federation seeks to seize Chasiv Yar and the dominant heights for further shelling of Slovyansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka.
Voloshyn also noted that the enemy had changed tactics and almost refused to carry out “meat assaults”.
He noted that almost 150 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded during the past 24 hours alone.
As of the morning of May 14, 12 attempts of enemy assaults were also recorded.
What is known about the situation in the Vovchansk region
In a comment to the journalists of RBC-Ukraine, Voloshyn noted that war criminals from the occupying army of Russia failed to break through to Vovchansk.
He added that the Ukrainian military is currently cleaning up the outskirts of Vovchansk.
