Russian army has changed its tactics near Chasiv Yar

Russian occupation army has reduced the number of ‘meat assaults’ in the Chasiv Yar area in Donetsk region and is trying to find weaknesses in the defence of the Ukrainian army.

What is happening in the area of Chasiv Yar

According to the spokesperson for the Khortytsia military unit, Nazar Voloshyn, the Russian units are increasingly trying to attack from the side of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka.

The situation in Chasiv Yar has not changed. Active fighting continues day and night. The enemy had no territorial gains in recent days. The Russians continue to destroy Chasiv Yar with artillery and anti-aircraft missiles, which are dropped on the city and nearby settlements, Voloshyn noted.

According to him, the occupation army of the Russian Federation seeks to seize Chasiv Yar and the dominant heights for further shelling of Slovyansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka.

Voloshyn also noted that the enemy had changed tactics and almost refused to carry out “meat assaults”.

Recently, the enemy has been sending mobilised ex-prisoners to attack. The enemy is saving its equipment. The enemy is making every effort to have some success in this area, but it is not successful. At the same time, they are actively using artillery and drone strikes on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, added the spokesman.

He noted that almost 150 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded during the past 24 hours alone.

As of the morning of May 14, 12 attempts of enemy assaults were also recorded.

What is known about the situation in the Vovchansk region

In a comment to the journalists of RBC-Ukraine, Voloshyn noted that war criminals from the occupying army of Russia failed to break through to Vovchansk.

The information about the occupiers' alleged entry into Vovchansk was officially denied by the city authorities. And we can confirm it — they were not in the city. There may have been some separate parts of their groups on the outskirts, which could have dispersed and run around in the greenery, said the spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit.

He added that the Ukrainian military is currently cleaning up the outskirts of Vovchansk.