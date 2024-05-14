Ukrainian army had 73 clashes with Russians since morning

Combat actions continue in almost all areas of the frontline, with the greatest activity of the occupiers recorded in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 1:00 p.m. 14/05/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 8 air strikes, used 15 guided aerial bombs, carried out 23 strikes with kamikaze drones and fired more than 500 times at the positions of our troops. The enemy's total losses in manpower amounted to 80 people, and in weapons and military equipment — 32 units.

Since the beginning of the current day, 73 combat clashes have taken place.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out 8 attacks in the directions of Hlyboke — Slobozhanske, Shebekino (Russian Federation) — Vovchansk, Borysivka — Vesele, and also unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of Lyptsi and Neskuchny.

In the Kupyan direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been 6 combat clashes in the areas of Synkivka, Berestovo, Stelmakhivka, and Myasozharivka.

In the Lyman direction, 1 combat clash was recorded near Ivanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to 8. In particular, they were recorded in the directions Bakhmut — Novy, Bakhmut — Klishchiivka, Odradivka — Klishchiivka, Mykolaivka — Bila Hora. In addition, the enemy carried out 2 air strikes.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the invaders are most active — since the beginning of this day, they have carried out 24 attacks, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynivka, Yevgenivka, and Netailovka. Combat aircraft were used for strikes twice — near Vozdvizhenka and Yevgenivka.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defence Forces successfully repelled 6 enemy attacks. The enemy operated in the direction of Maryinka — Heorhievka and Slavne — Novomykhailivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made 4 unsuccessful assault attempts near Staromayorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Dnipro direction, the invaders attacked 3 times near Krynky. The enemy suffered losses. The invaders shelled the areas of Krynky, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Ivanivka, Tyahynka and Zmiivka settlements with artillery.

The situation remained unchanged on the Siversk, Toretsk, Vremivske and Hulyaipole directions.

New successes of the Ukrainian army in the war against Russia

During the past day, the aviation and units of the missile forces of the Ukrainian defence forces struck 1 artillery piece, 1 radio-electronic warfare station, 1 control post, 1 ammunition warehouse, and 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment. An enemy Su-25 was also shot down.