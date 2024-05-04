Russian army losses to increase in Ukraine, Britain predicts

According to the British Ministry of Defence intelligence, the losses of the Russian occupation army in Ukraine will increase significantly over the next few months.
What do British intelligence say about the growing losses of the Russian army
British Ministry of Defence intelligence analysts note that the average loss of the Russian criminal army in Ukraine in April was 899 people per day.
British intelligence emphasises that the total losses since the beginning of the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin have already reached 465,000 people.
At the same time, according to the British Ministry of Defence, despite the numerous losses, the Russian army has adapted to the conditions of a war of attrition against Ukraine, which focuses on numerical superiority.
What is known about the situation at the front
According to DeepState analysts, Russian occupiers have advanced through the village of Netailove in Donetsk region.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of 4 May, Ukrainian soldiers in the Avdiivka sector repelled 34 enemy attacks near the settlements of Netailove, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Arkhanhelske, Sokil and Umanske and west of Semenivka.
