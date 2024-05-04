According to the British Ministry of Defence intelligence, the losses of the Russian occupation army in Ukraine will increase significantly over the next few months.

What do British intelligence say about the growing losses of the Russian army

British Ministry of Defence intelligence analysts note that the average loss of the Russian criminal army in Ukraine in April was 899 people per day.

It is likely that in the next two months, the number of Russian casualties will increase again as targeted offensive operations in eastern Ukraine resume. This will follow a slight decline in the pace of operations in the last two months following the fall of Avdiivka, the report says. Share

British intelligence emphasises that the total losses since the beginning of the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin have already reached 465,000 people.

At the same time, according to the British Ministry of Defence, despite the numerous losses, the Russian army has adapted to the conditions of a war of attrition against Ukraine, which focuses on numerical superiority.

This dependence on numbers will almost certainly continue throughout the war in Ukraine and will have long-term consequences for the future of the Russian army, British intelligence analysts warn. Share

What is known about the situation at the front

According to DeepState analysts, Russian occupiers have advanced through the village of Netailove in Donetsk region.