Russian army tries to approach a breakthrough west of Avdiivka

According to the analyst of the German publication Bild Julian Röpke, the Russian Federation's occupying army can break through to the operational area west of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

What is the current situation in the Avdiyivka region

Ryopke notes that a few days ago, Russian invaders captured the settlements of Novopokrovskoe and Novooleksandrivka west of Avdiyivka.

Currently, fighting is taking place near the settlements of Novoselivka Persha and Sokil.

The analyst notes that the 47th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is defending in this direction.

About 5 km of fields stretch further to the west.

The Russian occupiers can enter the operational space if these settlements are captured.

If Russia manages to advance there, they will have a few kilometers of free territory in front of them and they can advance, albeit not easily, but relatively easier, without fighting for every populated place, — explains Röpke.

What they say in the Ukrainian command

According to the head of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Russian occupiers understand that the arrival of F-16 fighter jets will soon strengthen Ukrainian air defence. Therefore, they are trying to expand the front line as much as possible and exhaust the Ukrainian military.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces noted that he has been in various areas of the front in eastern Ukraine for about a week and is working with multiple units of the Armed Forces.

Syrsky noted that the nature of the Russian Federation's occupation army's offensive actions has not changed significantly.

The Russian occupiers are focusing their critical efforts on the offensive in the Pokrovsk region of the Donetsk region, where the vast majority of shock brigades and regiments are stationed.

The head of the Armed Forces noted the heavy battles in Hlyboke, Chasiv Yar, Staromayorske, Robotyne, Krynky and islands in the coastal part of the left bank of the Dnieper.

The enemy perfectly understands that as a result of the gradual arrival of a significant amount of weapons and military equipment from our partners, the arrival of the first F-16s, which will strengthen our air defense, time will play in our favor, and his chances of success will decrease, — Sirsky emphasized.

According to him, the command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is making every effort to increase the intensity of hostilities and expand the front line to exhaust the Ukrainian military as much as possible.