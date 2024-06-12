Russians concentrating troops on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, Ukrainian army chief Syrskyi says

Russian troops are concentrating on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions of the front. However, the enemy is bogged down in Vovchansk, to the north of the Kharkiv region.

Syrskyi named three tasks for the Armed Forces

The AFU Commander-in-Chief noted that he worked in military units in hot areas in the east of Ukraine for several days. According to Sirsky, the enemy concentrates on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. The Russians concentrated the largest assault units from eight strike brigades.

The occupiers are trying to capture the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Kalynivka. This will give them the opportunity to advance in the direction of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The enemy is also storming Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and rushing towards Siversk from two directions.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops are trying to advance deep into Ukrainian units and create a so-called "security zone". Syrskyi emphasised that the enemy is bogged down in Vovchansk, despite the forces and resources involved, which are constantly replenished at the expense of units from other directions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the aggressor attacked the Staromayorske and Robotyne districts without success. In the Krynky area on the left bank of the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold a bridgehead.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that the Armed Forces' current task is to hold the occupied lines and positions, prevent a defence breakthrough, and destroy the enemy's personnel and equipment as much as possible. According to him, it is necessary to achieve an advantage, reduce losses, and change defensive and offensive psychology.

To do this, we are focusing our efforts on improving the quality of classes with units undergoing combat coordination, during which issues of combating and protecting against enemy drones, movement on the battlefield, use of EW devices, evacuation of the wounded and many other relevant issues are worked out. in the conditions of modern combat, he added. Share

Aggravation at the front

In recent months, Russian occupation forces have stepped up attacks on the front. Earlier, the invaders managed to capture Avdiivka. After that, the enemy continues to press in that direction.

The Russians are also trying to capture the town of Chasiv Yar in the Bakhmut direction. This will open his way to the Kramatorsk agglomeration.

In addition, during the month, the occupiers are trying to break through the AFU's defence in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrainian troops control most of the city of Vovchansk in this direction.