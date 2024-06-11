Ukraine's domestic glide bombs cause panic in Russia's army

The war between Ukraine and Russia will soon reach a new level, because the Armed Forces will finally start using guided aerial bombs to destroy enemy forces. The Russian invaders do not hide that they were not ready for such a development.

AFU will also use glide bombs on the battlefield

Ukrainian engineers are actively improving Soviet aerial bombs that remain in the AFU’s reserves.

As the director of Defense Express Serhii Zgurets explains, the project to install correction modules on them was offered to the Air Force 10 years ago, but then this idea was ignored.

However, Russia managed to implement it, which allowed the aggressor country to gain an additional advantage on the battlefield.

According to the expert, using Ukrainian glide bombs would be more effective in the first stages of a full-scale invasion.

The situation has become significantly more complicated today because the Russian invaders have anti-aircraft and EW systems capable of repelling an attack and reducing the effectiveness of such projectiles.

The best option for the Armed Forces in terms of accuracy and effectiveness may be "smart" American JADM and French AASM Hammer bombs weighing 250 and 1000 kilograms. They are more resistant to Russian EWs than the national achievements of the military industry, Serhii Zgurets believes. Share

Why is the Russian army already afraid of Ukrainian security forces?

Interestingly, the Russian occupiers do not hide the fact that they recognise the danger from modified Ukrainian-made glide bombs.

At the persuasion of the enemy, Ukrainian soldiers will use new ammunition with Western fighter jets, and they will be corrected with the help of displaying images of targets on satellites by allies.

Ukraine can invent wings, missiles launched from fighter jets are quite expensive, so there was a need for a more budgetary solution. Our pilots and air defense specialists will have more work, Kremlin propagandists complain. Share

It is essential to understand that the range of Ukrainian ammunition can be limited to 30 kilometres.