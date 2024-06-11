Ukraine's domestic glide bombs cause panic in Russia's army

The war between Ukraine and Russia will soon reach a new level, because the Armed Forces will finally start using guided aerial bombs to destroy enemy forces. The Russian invaders do not hide that they were not ready for such a development.
Points of attention
- Russian anti-aircraft and EW systems may limit the effectiveness of Ukrainian glide bombs, forcing us to look for alternative budget solutions.
- Experts consider using American JADM bombs and French AASM Hammers to strengthen the combat power of the Armed Forces.
- The Russian occupiers publicly acknowledged the danger from Ukrainian-guided air bombs, which indicates the superiority of Ukrainian military equipment.
- The Ukrainian army needs to improve and expand its arsenal of guided munitions to maintain defence capability and defend its positions.
AFU will also use glide bombs on the battlefield
Ukrainian engineers are actively improving Soviet aerial bombs that remain in the AFU’s reserves.
As the director of Defense Express Serhii Zgurets explains, the project to install correction modules on them was offered to the Air Force 10 years ago, but then this idea was ignored.
However, Russia managed to implement it, which allowed the aggressor country to gain an additional advantage on the battlefield.
According to the expert, using Ukrainian glide bombs would be more effective in the first stages of a full-scale invasion.
The situation has become significantly more complicated today because the Russian invaders have anti-aircraft and EW systems capable of repelling an attack and reducing the effectiveness of such projectiles.
Why is the Russian army already afraid of Ukrainian security forces?
Interestingly, the Russian occupiers do not hide the fact that they recognise the danger from modified Ukrainian-made glide bombs.
At the persuasion of the enemy, Ukrainian soldiers will use new ammunition with Western fighter jets, and they will be corrected with the help of displaying images of targets on satellites by allies.
It is essential to understand that the range of Ukrainian ammunition can be limited to 30 kilometres.
