Russia's glide bombs became cheap tool for Russian army advancement in Ukraine - BBC

The Russian criminal army increasingly began to use glide bombs (KAB) to support its offensive in Ukraine.

How glide bombs became a cheap tool for Russian army advancement in Ukraine

Journalists of the publication note that more than 200 enemy aerial bombs were dropped on the city only during the week of attempts by the Russian invaders to capture Vovchansk.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian occupiers dropped about 3,000 aerial bombs on Ukraine in March alone.

Gliding bombs are created by adding folding wings and satellite navigation to old Soviet bombs. They are cheap, but destructive, emphasise the authors of the material.

It is noted that since glide bombs are relatively easy to manufacture, an aggressor country is able to produce and stockpile them in very large quantities.

The explosive part is, in fact, an ordinary free-falling iron bomb, of which there are hundreds of thousands left over from Soviet times in Russia. They are equipped with retractable wings, which after dropping the bomb, allow it to fly at much greater distances, explains the expert from Great Britain, Justin Bronk.

It is emphasised that the satellite guidance system adapted to these bombs makes it possible to attack stationary objects with fairly high accuracy.

Bronk adds that the mechanism of these bombs gives the Russian occupiers most of the characteristics of expensive missiles at a much cheaper price.

The analyst emphasised that war criminals of the Russian army add planning kits to Soviet bombs.

The cost of one such aerial bomb can be from 20 to 30 thousand dollars.

These bombs cause great destruction and make vulnerable even the well-fortified defense lines of the Ukrainian military.

Because glide bombs produce much more explosive power, they are more likely to collapse or kill people even in fairly well-fortified positions. Powerful explosions also have a serious impact on the human body, the authors of the material warn.

How to prevent Russia's glide bombs against Ukraine?

According to Justin Bronk, due to the large number of such bombs in the Russian occupiers' arsenal, their elimination with the help of anti-aircraft means is not practical since the Ukrainian military will quickly exhaust the stocks of anti-aircraft missiles.

The analyst emphasised that the most effective way out of the situation would be to destroy enemy planes that drop bombs.

However, the expert warned that such a decision would face very high risks, as the missile launchers could be spotted by Russian drones and hit by ballistic missiles.

There remains the option of using long-range missiles or drones to strike Russian airbases — this is precisely the method Ukraine uses.

At the same time, the USA — the largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine — prohibits Kyiv from using any of its weapons systems on internationally recognised Russian territory.